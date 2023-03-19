Fultz recorded 28 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals across 35 minutes during Saturday's 113-108 victory over the Clippers.

Fultz scored a career-high 28 points in the win, continuing to shine for the Magic despite their recent record. He has been a top-75 player this season, but it has been his last month that has got people talking. During that span, he has been a third-round asset in standard nine-category formats, averaging 17.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals, shooting 53.8 percent from the field and 90.0 percent from the line. Projecting forward, barring any setbacks, he could very well be a top-60 target come draft season.