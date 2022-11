Fultz (toe) will start Wednesday against the Hawks but will be on a restriction of around 15 minutes, Dante Marchitelli of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Fultz and teammate Cole Anthony (oblique) will both return on a minutes restriction, though Anthony will be able to record around 20 during Wednesday's contest. Fultz should play a hefty role once he's back in form, and the pair's return will likely result in dwindling minutes for R.J. Hampton in the coming contests.