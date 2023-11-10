Fultz (knee) is back in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Hawks.
Fultz officially has the green light after missing the past three games. There's been no word of any restrictions, though the Magic will likely monitor him closely. Anthony Black will move to the bench with Fultz back with the starters.
