Fultz posted eight points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in Sunday's 109-102 loss to the Pacers.

In Fultz's fifth start of the season, the 2017 No. 1 overall pick played 24 minutes, the least out of all the starters. The 21-year-old has earned the official designation of starter, however he is only averaging 24 minutes per game and appears to be splitting time with D.J. Augustin at point guard. Fultz hasn't capitalized on the larger role, converting on 48.8 percent of his field goals and a dreadful 14.3 percent of his threes as a starter.