Fultz remains without any sort of timetable to return to NBA game action, Sirius XM NBA Radio reports.

Magic coach Steve Clifford joined NBA radio on Monday, and when asked about Fultz's status, he said, "We don't have a timetable for when he'll be back, but he's really doing a good job." What, exactly, Fultz has been doing is very much unclear, but he never suited up for a game with the Magic following last season's trade from Philadelphia, and he also did not participate in summer league. At this point, simply getting Fultz back on the floor in an NBA game setting would feel like a victory for Orlando, which will likely try to have the former No. 1 pick available for the preseason in September.