Fultz totaled 21 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds and seven assists in a victory versus Washington on Saturday.

Fultz has thus far continued to build upon last season's growth, averaging 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in his first two contests of the campaign. Having recently signed a three-year, $50 million contract extension, Fultz appears to be locked in as a key component of Orlando's lineup for the foreseeable future.