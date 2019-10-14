Fultz offered 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 FT), five assists, one rebound and two steals across 21 minutes during the Magic's 126-94 preseason loss to the 76ers on Sunday.

Fultz turned in a solid all-around effort against his old squad, tying for the team high in scoring with Mo Bamba and Al-Farouq Aminu. The 2017 first overall pick is one of the more intriguing reclamation projects in recent memory, as he'll look to prove he's past the shoulder issues that helped derail his first two pro seasons with the 76ers. Fultz is competing with another once-heralded first-round selection, Michael Carter-Williams, to serve as the primary backup to D.J. Augustin at point guard to open the campaign.