Magic's Markelle Fultz: Strong offensive showing off bench
Fultz offered 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 FT), five assists, one rebound and two steals across 21 minutes during the Magic's 126-94 preseason loss to the 76ers on Sunday.
Fultz turned in a solid all-around effort against his old squad, tying for the team high in scoring with Mo Bamba and Al-Farouq Aminu. The 2017 first overall pick is one of the more intriguing reclamation projects in recent memory, as he'll look to prove he's past the shoulder issues that helped derail his first two pro seasons with the 76ers. Fultz is competing with another once-heralded first-round selection, Michael Carter-Williams, to serve as the primary backup to D.J. Augustin at point guard to open the campaign.
More News
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Goes through first official practice•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Expects to play in preseason opener•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: No restrictions entering camp•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Participating in voluntary workout•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Option picked up•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Still without timetable•
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...