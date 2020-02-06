Magic's Markelle Fultz: Struggles in loss
Fultz recorded four points (2-4 FG), five assists and three rebounds across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 116-100 loss versus the Celtics.
Fultz struggled to get anything going in this loss, but this was the first time in three games that the point guard hasn't posted double-digit points. The Celtics are always a tough matchup for opposing guards and Fultz will look to bounce back in a much friendlier matchup with the Knicks on Thursday night.
More News
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Turns in career-high 14 assists•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Back in double digits Monday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Finishes out Wednesday's game•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Expected to play Friday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Probable to return Wednesday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Regains shooting touch in loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...