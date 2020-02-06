Fultz recorded four points (2-4 FG), five assists and three rebounds across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 116-100 loss versus the Celtics.

Fultz struggled to get anything going in this loss, but this was the first time in three games that the point guard hasn't posted double-digit points. The Celtics are always a tough matchup for opposing guards and Fultz will look to bounce back in a much friendlier matchup with the Knicks on Thursday night.