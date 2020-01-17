Magic's Markelle Fultz: Struggles with shot
Fultz finished with 11 points (5-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 122-95 loss to the Clippers.
Fultz could not replicate his performance from the previous night but still managed to contribute across the board. He attempted a team-high 17 shots, something that would have been unthinkable at the start of the season. D.J. Augustin (knee) has been ruled out for at least the next three weeks meaning Fultz is likely to see minutes in the thirties on a regular basis moving forward.
More News
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Triple-doubles in victory•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Sharp shooting effort•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Scores 15, dishes six assists•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Career-best night against Nets•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Impressive in limited minutes•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Rough outing in loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...