Fultz finished with 11 points (5-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 122-95 loss to the Clippers.

Fultz could not replicate his performance from the previous night but still managed to contribute across the board. He attempted a team-high 17 shots, something that would have been unthinkable at the start of the season. D.J. Augustin (knee) has been ruled out for at least the next three weeks meaning Fultz is likely to see minutes in the thirties on a regular basis moving forward.