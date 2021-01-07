Fultz won't return to Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers after sustaining a left knee injury.

The 22-year-old suffered the injury during the first quarter when his left knee buckled, and he was immediately taken to the locker room. Fultz had three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 FT) and one steal in four minutes before going down with the injury, and he should be considered questionable for Friday's game at Houston while he continues to be evaluated.