Fultz suffered a fracture in his big left toe, but he won't need surgery and his return timetable will depend on how he responds during rehab.

Fultz suffered the injury during a preseason workout prior to returning to Orlando for training camp, which begins Sep. 27. The timing couldn't be worse for the 2017 first-round pick who continues to battle injury after injury. Since being traded to the Magic in 2019, Fultz has played in only 98 games (71 starts), posting 11.9 points, 5.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 26.2 minutes per game. If Fultz is forced to miss the start of the regular season, Cole Anthony would likely step into the starting lineup, while R.J. Hampton and Gary Harris garner increased roles off the bench.