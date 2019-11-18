Magic's Markelle Fultz: Tallies career-high 19 points
Fultz totaled a career-high 19 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes Sunday in the Magic's 125-121 win over the Wizards.
Coach Steve Clifford has been reluctant to increase Fultz's minutes since the third-year guard moved into the starting five Nov. 2, but Sunday's outing could change the bench boss' thinking on the matter. Though Fultz isn't showing much accuracy from distance (21.4 percent mark for the season) in spite of his 2-for-3 showing Sunday, he's converting at an excellent 48.6 percent rate from the field and 82.1 percent mark from the free-throw line while consistently making an impact on the defensive end. He probably won't be a must-roster fantasy option in every format until he consistently clears 30 minutes, but it's not hard to envision that happening at some point this season.
More News
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Solid production Friday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Starts fifth game of season•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Scores 13 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Expected to remain in starting five•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Plays 25 minutes in starting role•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: In starting five Saturday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...