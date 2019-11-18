Fultz totaled a career-high 19 points (8-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go with three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes Sunday in the Magic's 125-121 win over the Wizards.

Coach Steve Clifford has been reluctant to increase Fultz's minutes since the third-year guard moved into the starting five Nov. 2, but Sunday's outing could change the bench boss' thinking on the matter. Though Fultz isn't showing much accuracy from distance (21.4 percent mark for the season) in spite of his 2-for-3 showing Sunday, he's converting at an excellent 48.6 percent rate from the field and 82.1 percent mark from the free-throw line while consistently making an impact on the defensive end. He probably won't be a must-roster fantasy option in every format until he consistently clears 30 minutes, but it's not hard to envision that happening at some point this season.