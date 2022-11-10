Fultz (toe) hopes to make his season debut for the Magic in the next 3-to-4 weeks, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Fultz underwent a scan two weeks ago that suggested he had more healing left in his fractured toe, but he's slated to undergo another this week to confirm if it has completely healed. That would mark a significant step toward him gaining clearance and ramping up for his season debut. The final step before Fultz's return would be on-court work with the team, so look for that milestone to signal he is nearing his debut.