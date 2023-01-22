Fultz totaled 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 138-118 loss to Washington.

Fultz went 7-of-10 from the field from the second quarter on, racking up 11 points in the first half and 12 over the final two quarters for a team-high 23 points on the night. The point guard also dished out a team-high eight assists in the contest while knocking down three of his shots from beyond the arc for only the second time this season. It was Fultz's fourth time breaking the 20-point mark in his 2022-23 campaign and the second time in his last three games.