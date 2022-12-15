Fultz accumulated 16 points (8-14 FG), seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and four steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 135-124 win over the Hawks.

With Jalen Suggs (ankle) still sidelined, Fultz made his eighth straight start and came within one assist of his first double-double of the season, and wasn't too far off from his first triple-double since the 2019-20 campaign. The oft-injured point guard is still looking for some consistency, not surprising considering he only played 26 games over the prior two seasons due to a torn ACL, but if he can just stay healthy he can the talent to become a solid contributor in the Orlando backcourt.