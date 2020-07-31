Fultz will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Nets, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports. He is not expected to play significant minutes.

The Magic have brought Fultz along slowly after he was a late arrival to the bubble, and they'll ride with D.J. Augustin as the starter Friday afternoon. Coach Steve Clifford did confirm, however, that he plans to use Fultz off the bench, though it's unclear how many minutes he'll play.