Magic's Markelle Fultz: Traded to Orlando
Fultz has been traded to the Magic in exchange for Jonathan Simmons, the Thunder's top-20 protected first-round pick and a second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Philadelphia management decided it was not in a position to wait on Fultz's recovery, and the Sixers will ultimately acquire a win-now piece in Jonathan Simmons and some late draft picks. Orlando, on the other hand, has been in need of a point guard with upside, and the organization is prepared to take the risk with Fultz. It still remains unclear when he'll be able to return to the floor. When he does, it's possible he usurps D.J. Augustin as a starter.
