Magic's Markelle Fultz: Triple-doubles in victory
Fultz ended with 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 119-118 victory over the Lakers.
Fultz was fantastic in the victory, recording the second triple-double of his career. He has been a comfortable top-100 player over the past two weeks, seeing a spike in his production with Jonathan Isaac (knee) out of the lineup. The former number one selection has reinvented himself in Orlando and has been one of the positive stories to come out of the season so far. He will not be this good every night but should still be rostered in all 12-team formats moving forward.
