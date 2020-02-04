Magic's Markelle Fultz: Turns in career-high 14 assists
Fultz produced 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 assists, two steals and one rebound across 35 minutes in Monday's 112-100 win over the Hornets.
The 14 dimes were a new career high for Fultz, who only turned the ball over twice as the Magic snapped a five-game losing streak. Since backup D.J. Augustin has shut down after injuring his left knee Jan. 13, Fultz has consistently cleared 30 minutes per game, but his production hasn't quite taken off like some might have hoped. Even so, his averages of 12.5 points, 6.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals to go with 46.4 percent shooting from the field over that 10-game stretch are enough to make him rosterable in 12-team leagues.
More News
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Back in double digits Monday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Finishes out Wednesday's game•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Expected to play Friday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Probable to return Wednesday•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Regains shooting touch in loss•
-
Magic's Markelle Fultz: Struggles with shot•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...