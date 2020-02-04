Fultz produced 12 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 assists, two steals and one rebound across 35 minutes in Monday's 112-100 win over the Hornets.

The 14 dimes were a new career high for Fultz, who only turned the ball over twice as the Magic snapped a five-game losing streak. Since backup D.J. Augustin has shut down after injuring his left knee Jan. 13, Fultz has consistently cleared 30 minutes per game, but his production hasn't quite taken off like some might have hoped. Even so, his averages of 12.5 points, 6.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals to go with 46.4 percent shooting from the field over that 10-game stretch are enough to make him rosterable in 12-team leagues.