Fultz (knee) tallied zero points (0-2 FG, 0-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 15 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 117-110 win over the Hawks.

Orlando was without five rotation players Sunday due to injury, but the return of Fultz from a 27-game absence due to left knee tendinitis helped restore some depth in the backcourt. After starting in each of his prior five appearances this season before missing time with the injury, Fultz was eased back into the rotation in a bench role and was on a 12-to-16-minute restriction. The 25-year-old was able to provide some playmaking to the second unit, but the ugly shooting performance -- particularly from the free-throw line -- limited his overall impact. Given the length of his absence, Fultz could continue to play off the bench and could be subject to a minute restriction for several more games, even while the Magic are less than full strength.