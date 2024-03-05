Fultz (rest) will not play Tuesday against Charlotte.
Tuesday's game is the first leg of a back-to-back set, so the Magic will hold Fultz out to err on the side of caution with his left knee soreness. For now, the expectation is that Fultz will play Wednesday against the Wizards, but fantasy managers will need to check back for confirmation.
