Fultz (knee) is available and will start Friday's game against the Nets.

After resting Thursday and initially being listed as out for Friday's game, Fultz will in fact play versus Brooklyn and should garner his usual role during Orlando's penultimate contest this season. Over his past 15 appearances, Fultz has averaged 16.9 points, 6.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 32.3 minutes per game.