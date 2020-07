Fultz has been cleared to play in Monday's scrimmage against Denver, Dan Savage of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

A late arrival to the Orlando bubble, Fultz was held out of the Magic's first two scrimmages, but he was able to go through 5-on-5 workouts at practice over the weekend and will be available Monday night. Coach Steve Clifford confirmed that both Fultz and Jonathan Isaac (knee) will have minutes limits.