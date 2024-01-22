Fultz (rest) will not play in Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

The Magic are giving Fultz's left knee some maintenance for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Orlando is off until Friday's game against the Grizzlies after they face Cleveland on Monday, giving Fultz ample recovery time. Anthony Black, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony could have more responsibility Monday with Fultz taking the night off.