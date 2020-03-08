Magic's Markelle Fultz: Will start Sunday
Fultz (calf) will start Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Fultz was battling a tight calf leading up to game time, but he'll ultimately be in the lineup at his usual point guard spot. Since the break, Fultz is averaging 12.1 points, 6.9 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game, while shooting 51.8 percent from the field.
