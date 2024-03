Fultz will start Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Caleb Houstan (ankle) has been upgraded to available but will operate off the bench, while Fultz will make his first start since Feb. 13. In 15 starts this season, Fultz has averaged 9.7 points, 3.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 25.7 minutes per game.