Fultz (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Fultz and Jalen Suggs (thigh) have both been downgraded to out after being listed as questionable, opening up more minutes for Anthony Black, Caleb Houstan, Cole Anthony and Gary Harris. However, as usual, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner will presumably pace Orlando's offense.
