Fultz (knee) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Suns.

This will be the 24th game in a row on the shelf for Fultz. The Magic threw a questionable tag on Fultz prior to this update, so presumably, he's getting closer to a return. Anthony Black, Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony will hold down the fort in the meantime. Fultz's next chance to play is Tuesday against the Warriors.