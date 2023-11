Fultz (knee) will not play Wednesday versus Washington.

Fultz is still dealing with left knee tendinitis, which has sidelined him since Nov.9. Fultz only appearing in five of Orlando's first 17 contests is an unfortunate start for the 25-year-old, who will be an unrestricted free agent in the coming offseason. His next opportunity to take the court will be Friday in a rematch against Washington. Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black will continue filling his void in the meantime.