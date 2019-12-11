Magic's Markelle Fultz: Won't play Wednesday
Fultz (illness) won't play Wednesday against the Lakers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
It'll be the first absence for the guard this season, as Fultz is feeling a bit under the weather ahead of Wednesday's contest. With Fultz out, D.J. Augustin is reportedly starting and should see an increased role against the Lakers.
