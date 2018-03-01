Magic's Marreese Speights: DNP-CD in loss to Raptors

Speights was a DNP-CD in Wednesday's loss to the Raptors.

Speights was away from the team for the previous two games while tending to a personal issue, but he was back on the bench Wednesday, though he failed to see the floor for a fourth consecutive contest. The 30-year-old had been seeing consistent minutes for the better part of the season, but the returns of Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic from injury -- coupled with the fact that Orlando has likely shifted its focus to developing younger players -- has relegated Speights to the fringes of the rotation.