Magic's Marreese Speights: DNP-CD in loss to Raptors
Speights was a DNP-CD in Wednesday's loss to the Raptors.
Speights was away from the team for the previous two games while tending to a personal issue, but he was back on the bench Wednesday, though he failed to see the floor for a fourth consecutive contest. The 30-year-old had been seeing consistent minutes for the better part of the season, but the returns of Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic from injury -- coupled with the fact that Orlando has likely shifted its focus to developing younger players -- has relegated Speights to the fringes of the rotation.
More News
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Will not play in next two games•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Scores 12 off bench Monday•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Shifting back to bench•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Stays hot in start•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Starting at power forward Wednesday•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Scores 17 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...