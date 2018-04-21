Magic's Marreese Speights: Finds himself buried
Speights averaged 7.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists across 52 games played with the Magic in 2017-18.
Still only 29 years old, Speights found himself buried on the Magic's depth chart late in the year as the Magic went more with its youth. The Florida product still has some good years left and will be a free agent once the NBA season officially concludes.
