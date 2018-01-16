Magic's Marreese Speights: Late scratch Tuesday vs. Minnesota

Speights will not be with the Magic for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves for personal reasons, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

This is the first we've heard of a potential absence for Speights, who's set to be sidelined with a personal matter. It's unclear if this will just be a one-game absence or if he could miss more contests, so tentatively consider him questionable for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers as well. Speights' absence should open even more minutes for Mario Hezonja, who's played a key role as an injury replacement over the last month or so.