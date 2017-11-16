Magic's Marreese Speights: Makes two threes

Speights tallied 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one block across 16 minutes during Wednesday's matchup against Portland.

Speights was more involved Wednesday since Jonathan Isaac (ankle) is still out. Speights is shooting a career-high 43.2 percent from behind the arc this season -- compared to 37.2 percent during the 2016-17 season -- after adding the shot into his arsenal only a few years ago. He'll likely continue to be involved in the second unit while Isaac is out.