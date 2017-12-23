Magic's Marreese Speights: Moving back to bench
Speights will shift back to the bench Saturday against Washington, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
With the Magic dealing with several injuries, Speights drew a spot start at forward Friday night, but he'll shift back to his usual reserve role Saturday. Even so, he could still see a slight bump in minutes, as the Magic will be without Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac and Evan Fournier. Regardless of the injuries, Speights' minutes have been difficult to project. He saw 18 minutes of action Friday but was a DNP-CD in each of Orlando's previous two contests.
