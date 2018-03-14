Magic's Marreese Speights: Plays 15 minutes in blow-out

Speights had six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 108-72 loss to the Spurs.

Speights, who has basically been out of the rotation the last three weeks, managed to see some action with the Magic pummeled by the Spurs. Speights is able to put up some stats in limited minutes but he just isn't a part of the future for the young organization. He can be left on the waivers in all leagues.