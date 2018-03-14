Magic's Marreese Speights: Plays 15 minutes in blow-out
Speights had six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 108-72 loss to the Spurs.
Speights, who has basically been out of the rotation the last three weeks, managed to see some action with the Magic pummeled by the Spurs. Speights is able to put up some stats in limited minutes but he just isn't a part of the future for the young organization. He can be left on the waivers in all leagues.
More News
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: DNP-CD in loss to Raptors•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Will not play in next two games•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Scores 12 off bench Monday•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Shifting back to bench•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Stays hot in start•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Starting at power forward Wednesday•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...