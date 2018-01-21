Magic's Marreese Speights: Plays six minutes in return to lineup

Speights (personal) finished Thursday's game against the Cavaliers with three points and one assist across six minutes.

Speights was away from the team during their last contest, as he had to tend to a personal matter. Despite returning to the lineup Thursday, however, he played just six total minutes and appeared to be outside the regular rotation. The emergence of fellow big man Khem Birch could be the reasoning behind that, as he logged 17 and 19 minutes, respectively, over the last two contests. Either way, Speights wasn't putting up fantasy worthy numbers to begin with, so he can continue to be avoided by owners for the time being.