Magic's Marreese Speights: Plays six minutes in return to lineup
Speights (personal) finished Thursday's game against the Cavaliers with three points and one assist across six minutes.
Speights was away from the team during their last contest, as he had to tend to a personal matter. Despite returning to the lineup Thursday, however, he played just six total minutes and appeared to be outside the regular rotation. The emergence of fellow big man Khem Birch could be the reasoning behind that, as he logged 17 and 19 minutes, respectively, over the last two contests. Either way, Speights wasn't putting up fantasy worthy numbers to begin with, so he can continue to be avoided by owners for the time being.
More News
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Late scratch Tuesday vs. Minnesota•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Moving back to bench•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Starting at power forward Friday•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Fails to see the floor Saturday•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Makes two threes•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Scores 10 points in Saturday's win•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...