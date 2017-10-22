Magic's Marreese Speights: Scores 10 points in Saturday's win

Speights had 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and five rebounds in 18 minutes during Saturday's 114-93 win over the Cavaliers.

After receiving zero and three minutes respectively in the first two games of the season, Speights was finally allowed to get his feet wet on Saturday. Then again, once Aaron Gordon (ankle) returns to the lineup, Speights could find himself buried on the bench.