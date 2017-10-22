Magic's Marreese Speights: Scores 10 points in Saturday's win
Speights had 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and five rebounds in 18 minutes during Saturday's 114-93 win over the Cavaliers.
After receiving zero and three minutes respectively in the first two games of the season, Speights was finally allowed to get his feet wet on Saturday. Then again, once Aaron Gordon (ankle) returns to the lineup, Speights could find himself buried on the bench.
More News
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Will get the night off for rest Tuesday•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Scores 15 points in Monday's preseason loss•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Signing with Magic•
-
Clippers' Marreese Speights: Opts out of contract•
-
Clippers' Marreese Speights: Struggles in Game 4 start•
-
Clippers' Marreese Speights: Will start Game 4•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....