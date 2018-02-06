Magic's Marreese Speights: Scores 12 off bench Monday

Speights scored 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, an assist and a block in 17 minutes off the bench during Monday's 111-109 win over the Heat.

Mario Hezonja's hot shooting has allowed the Croatian to supplant Speights as the starting power forward while Aaron Gordon (hip) is sidelined, but Speights still made a contribution despite his limited court time Monday. Expect the veteran big man to see extra minutes again Tuesday at home against the Cavs while Gordon remains out of action.