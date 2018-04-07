Magic's Marreese Speights: Scores 14 points in rare appearance

Speights scored 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT) to go along with three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Friday's 137-100 loss to the Hornets.

Speights made his first appearance in seven games as Nikola Vucevic was held out for rest, finishing second on the team in scoring as he tied for the lead in shot attempts. The big man seems like an afterthought whenever all his teammates are healthy, so his role seems likely to shrivel up once again if Vucevic returns to the lineup for Sunday's match against Toronto.