Magic's Marreese Speights: Scores 17 points in Tuesday's loss

Speights supplied 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 loss to the Rockets.

Speights scored in double figures for the 12th time through 39 appearances in 2017-18. Since missing the Jan. 16 win versus the Timberwolves due to a personal matter, Speights had combined to see just 27 minutes in the four games preceding this one. Moreover, he scored more points in Tuesday's loss than he had in his five previous appearances combined. Nevertheless, if Aaron Gordon (hip) remains sidelined for Wednesday's bout with the Lakers, Speights will likely be called upon to play decent minutes once again, making him a potential upside play in daily leagues.