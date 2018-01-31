Magic's Marreese Speights: Scores 17 points in Tuesday's loss
Speights supplied 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 loss to the Rockets.
Speights scored in double figures for the 12th time through 39 appearances in 2017-18. Since missing the Jan. 16 win versus the Timberwolves due to a personal matter, Speights had combined to see just 27 minutes in the four games preceding this one. Moreover, he scored more points in Tuesday's loss than he had in his five previous appearances combined. Nevertheless, if Aaron Gordon (hip) remains sidelined for Wednesday's bout with the Lakers, Speights will likely be called upon to play decent minutes once again, making him a potential upside play in daily leagues.
More News
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Plays six minutes in return to lineup•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Late scratch Tuesday vs. Minnesota•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Moving back to bench•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Starting at power forward Friday•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Fails to see the floor Saturday•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Makes two threes•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...