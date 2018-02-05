Play

Magic's Marreese Speights: Shifting back to bench

Speights will move back to the bench Monday against Miami, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Speights drew a pair of starts in place of Aaron Gordon (hip), but the Magic will pivot to a smaller look with Mario Hezonja at power forward Monday. Still, Speights could continue to see increased minutes for the time being with Gordon already ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Cavs.

