Magic's Marreese Speights: Signing with Magic

Speights signed a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum Sunday with the Magic, Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today reports.

After stints on the West Coast in both Golden State and Los Angeles, Speights has elected to return to his home state of Florida for the 2017-18 season. The 29-year-old, who managed to play in all 82 games last season for the first time in his NBA career, will be entering his 10th season as a veteran presence for an overwhelmingly young Magic team. With Orlando having a lot of money invested at center with Nikola Vucevic and Bismack Biyombo, Speights could return to seeing more minutes in his original role in the league as a stretch power forward off the bench.