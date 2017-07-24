Magic's Marreese Speights: Signing with Magic
Speights signed a one-year deal for the veteran's minimum Sunday with the Magic, Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today reports.
After stints on the West Coast in both Golden State and Los Angeles, Speights has elected to return to his home state of Florida for the 2017-18 season. The 29-year-old, who managed to play in all 82 games last season for the first time in his NBA career, will be entering his 10th season as a veteran presence for an overwhelmingly young Magic team. With Orlando having a lot of money invested at center with Nikola Vucevic and Bismack Biyombo, Speights could return to seeing more minutes in his original role in the league as a stretch power forward off the bench.
More News
-
Clippers' Marreese Speights: Opts out of contract•
-
Clippers' Marreese Speights: Struggles in Game 4 start•
-
Clippers' Marreese Speights: Will start Game 4•
-
Clippers' Marreese Speights: Likely to start Game 4•
-
Clippers' Marreese Speights: Co-leads bench in scoring Saturday•
-
Clippers' Marreese Speights: Double-double off bench Saturday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...