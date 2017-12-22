Magic's Marreese Speights: Starting at power forward Friday
Speights will start at power forward in Friday's game against the Pelicans, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Speights hasn't seen the floor in either of the last two games, but coach Frank Vogel is electing to switch up the starting five with Aaron Gordon (calf) still out. Speights has only played 20-plus minutes twice this season, and he shouldn't be expected to play much more Friday even as a member of the starting lineup. Mario Hezonja will still likely be the biggest benefactor of Gordon's absence.
