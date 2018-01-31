Play

Magic's Marreese Speights: Starting at power forward Wednesday

Speights will start at power forward for Wednesday's matchup against the Lakers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With Aaron Gordon (hip) out, Speights will draw the start at power forward over Mario Hezonoja, who had started the previous contest in Gordon's absence. In the one other game that Speights has started this season, he posted seven points and one rebound across 18 minutes.

