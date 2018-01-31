Magic's Marreese Speights: Starting at power forward Wednesday
Speights will start at power forward for Wednesday's matchup against the Lakers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
With Aaron Gordon (hip) out, Speights will draw the start at power forward over Mario Hezonoja, who had started the previous contest in Gordon's absence. In the one other game that Speights has started this season, he posted seven points and one rebound across 18 minutes.
More News
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Scores 17 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Plays six minutes in return to lineup•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Late scratch Tuesday vs. Minnesota•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Moving back to bench•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Starting at power forward Friday•
-
Magic's Marreese Speights: Fails to see the floor Saturday•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...