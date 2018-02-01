Magic's Marreese Speights: Stays hot in start

Speights totaled 21 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during a 127-105 win over the Lakers on Wednesday.

Speights received the start with Aaron Gordon (hip) sidelined and scored a season-high 21 points. His 38 combined points over the last two games mark his best two-game scoring stretch of the season. Speights had scored in single-digits in the previous five games, so he'll continue to benefit while Gordon is sidelined.