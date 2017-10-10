Magic's Marreese Speights: Will get the night off for rest Tuesday
Speights will sit out Tuesday's preseason game against the Spurs for rest, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
The Magic rested the majority of their regular contributors on Monday in the first game of the team's back-to-back set. However, Speights wasn't one of those players and will instead be rested Tuesday in order to keep him fresh for the start of the regular season. Speights should be back for Friday's preseason finale against the Cavaliers, but he'll be stuck as a fairly deep reserve at both power forward and center with the likes of Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac, Nikola Vucevic and Bismack Biyombo all likely ahead of him on the depth chart.
