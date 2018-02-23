Magic's Marreese Speights: Will not play in next two games
Speights is has been ruled out for the next two games while he attends a personal matter, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Speights will not travel with the team to Philadelphia on Saturday or Oklahoma City on Monday, so he will likely re-join the team when they return home next Wednesday. Speights did not see any playing time in Thursday's game against the Magic, so his absence shouldn't have much of an immediate impact on the team's rotation, especially with both Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon back in the lineup.
