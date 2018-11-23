Magic's Melvin Frazier: Assigned to G League
Frazier was assigned to the Lakeland Magic of the G League on Friday.
Frazier was recalled from the G League earlier this week to practice with Orlando while they had a couple off days. He'll continue to move back and forth between Orlando and Lakeland this season, but he is not expected to crack the Magic's NBA rotation at any point.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.