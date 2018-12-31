Frazier was assigned to the Lakeland Magic of the G League on Monday.

Frazier has appeared in just three games this season, playing just 16 minutes combined across those three outings for Orlando. He's been sent to Lakeland a few times this season to get some more in-game action. He doesn't have a clear path to rotation minutes with Orlando anytime soon, barring an injury at his position.

